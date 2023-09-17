LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Four different music acts, over 100 cars, and plenty of people came out to Faurot Park on Sunday to raise money for a good cause.
Hundreds attended the 10th annual The King Car Show to support Lima's Salvation Army. Proceeds go towards numerous programs to help those in need in our area, like their efforts to provide food and gifts to families around Christmas.
The pavilion had live music going all day, and many people especially look forward to seeing the Elvis impersonator performance that gives the show its name.
"Someone told me today it's kind of been just a laid back area. A lot of car shows, it's strictly about just coming and being with the cars and getting the trophies and doing that stuff. This is more like community, it's more like a family get together," said Paul Downing, the operations coordinator with the Salvation Army.
"We have the best entertainment. We have the only car show that I know of that has a church service at 11 o'clock, and we just got great entertainment, and it's all donated. Everybody's donated all day long. It's for the Salvation Army, and it helps out for Christmas time when people really need the money," said Richie Crouch, who has been organizing the car show since the beginning, and performs around the region as Elvis.
Downing adds that even though it's still September, preparations for the Christmas season are well underway at the Salvation Army.