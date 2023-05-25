ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - High school seniors are recognized for their future plans that aim to improve the city of Lima and its neighboring areas.
Thursday, Ohio Means Jobs awarded 12 Allen County high school seniors with a $1,000 scholarship to be used for educational expenses, school supplies, or resources necessary for employment such as tools, uniforms, and transportation. The seniors were selected based on their essays about their career goals and how they plan to contribute to the future of Allen County, as all of the recipients intend to stay in the area or return after completing their college education.
The 12 winners of the $1,000 scholarships include:
Brayde Nunez - Apollo
Daxton Truman - Bath
Rhema Pernell - Perry
Hannah Davis - Bluffton
Megan Sutton - Allen East
Jacob Lauck - LCC - Tova
Brayden Morgan - Lima Senior
Sundra Branch - Lima South
Hannah Jones - Elida
Abigail McGaughy - Spencerville
Mason Stahl - Shawnee
Jaden Lucas - Delphos Jefferson
"Everybody submits a paragraph as to why they want to work and live in Lima, and what their goals are with that. That's what Ohio Means Jobs is about, is trying to grow our own within the community. That's why we invest in these career coaches in all the high schools, and it's been paying big dividends for us," explained Joe Patton, director of Ohio Means Jobs.
One scholarship winner was Jaden Lucas, a soon-to-be graduate of Delphos Jefferson High School with dreams of becoming a police officer.
"It means a lot to me," commented Jaden Lucas, scholarship recipient. "It's going to help me with my future. I'm enrolled in the police academy at Vantage Career Center. This is going to be used for out-of-pocket expenses like the equipment and all my gear."
Lucas will begin his schooling at the police academy on August 21 following his graduation.