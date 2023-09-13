LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department will soon have a new piece of equipment that will assist in search and rescue incidents.
The Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles 370 presented a check for $3,000 to the Lima Police Department to go toward the purchase of a drone. The department has been wanting to get one and this donation will help to finally get this piece of equipment that will help them in many ways.
"This allows us to search large areas in a short amount of time. The UAV that we're looking at has heat vision on it. So you can literally fly over the city parks or whatever and you can pick out heat signatures. It will allow us much more time to rescue people we hope," explained Major John Bishop, Lima Police Department.
"We want to make sure they got what they need to speed the process up on what ever call they're on," commented Jim Fair, vice president of the Lima Eagles #370 Foundation.
The Eagles are on track to donate upwards of $500,000 to local charities and first responders this fiscal year.