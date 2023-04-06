(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - April is National Donate Life Month, and many families are sharing their stories of gratitude, including one family from Ohio. Their son was given a second chance at life after receiving a heart transplant at Cleveland Clinic Children's when he was just seven months old! Brittany Harris has his inspiring story.
From the looks of it, you'd never know Rachel Collins' son Mikey has been through so much – but this little boy – who will be two in April – has already undergone multiple surgeries and received a heart transplant.
"Early in my pregnancy, they found some indication that he was having some issues. We didn't know what specifically between a chromosome and a heart condition, but it was determined that he had hypoplastic right heart syndrome, where the right side of the heart was underdeveloped," said Rachel Collins, Mikey's mom.
After Mikey was born, more complications ensued and by the time he was four months old, doctors at Cleveland Clinic Children's decided he needed a new heart.
"Just the makeup of the heart itself, the anatomy, going through surgery, sometimes the heart muscle is too weak to sustain itself and this was the case with Mikey," stated Dr. Gerard Boyle, Cleveland Clinic Children's.
Doctor Gerard Boyle, who is a pediatric cardiologist, says Mikey was on the waiting list for three months before they found a match.
"It's an eternity for a mother, but it's actually a pretty short time nowadays for our patients," said Dr. Boyle.
Rachel says from there, doctors wasted no time getting Mikey in for surgery everything went well. Now, he's finally back home and working on different milestones he missed while he was recovering in the hospital.
"He now knows how to set up, he can't walk yet, but extremely blessed to see the strides he's making," stated Rachel Collins.
Rachel says she's thankful to the team of doctors who helped give Mikey a second chance at life – and looks forward to making new memories with him.
"We want to do so many things with him this summer, go to the zoo, because we never do know what it's going to end up being," said Rachel Collins.
