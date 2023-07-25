HARROD, OH (WLIO) - A 75-year-old Swedish man made a stop for lunch at Wild Mustang Pizza and Wings in Harrod during his eighth trip running from the west coast to the east coast.
His first run was in 2007, and his most recent time through was four years ago. Although, he says this may be his final time running the route due to his age. His past trips have taken about 100 days, and he usually runs around 30 miles a day. He was inspired to do it for the first time by another Swedish man who wrote a book about his journey running across the united states.
"I have learned that don't be so anxious, and often problems — you have small problems, as everyone has every day — and they are not so big as you think. That I have learned, and you have used, I have used with that also in my normal life. I think during this run, the good things are that I have met so many people which I have met before during other runs, and they recognize me, and I recognize them," said Björn Suneson, coast-to-coast runner.
His final destination for the day is Alger, and he should arrive in new york city in about two weeks.