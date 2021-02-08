Our Monday is off to a cold and snowy start with the area seeing scattered flurries and light snow showers. Flurries and snow showers will come and go through the day. Amounts will be rather minimal, but enough to cause slick spots at times.
Snow shower chances will be a bit more likely tonight as a shortwave crosses the area. Amounts look quite light, with a coating to 1" expected.
Flurries should fade Tuesday morning with a few peeks of sun possible by afternoon.
Our next system will arrive Wednesday through Wednesday night. Confidence is rather high we will see snow showers, but lower confidence in how much moisture this system provides. The American model continues to be bullish with moisture, while the European model suggests this is another minor event for the area. The truth probably lies somewhere in the middle. We will monitor.
We should get a break in snow showers Thursday during the day, but another disturbance may bring some snow Thursday night. We will put another chance in toward Saturday. The frigid cold pattern gets even more bitter by the weekend. There is a real chance we end up below zero, but we will go with +1° due to large model differences.