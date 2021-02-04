Our Thursday is off to a dry and cold start. A storm system is heading our way, and expected to bring a mixed bag of wet snow and rain starting late this afternoon. Timing looks to be after 3pm through midnight. Many will likely get in on a couple hours of mainly snow during the early evening, then we should work in more rain showers by mid-evening as warmer air surges in. As we head toward midnight, anther brief transition to snow is possible as the moisture exits. Slushy snow accumulations around 1" will be possible. After the system exits, a rather quick "flash-freeze" could cause icy areas on roadways, possibly creating some impacts for Friday morning's commute. It will also be windy tonight, with gusts up to 40 mph.
Friday looks very cold and windy. A few flurries will fly as well. Some blowing snow on the ground could cause slick spots on north/south roads due to the west wind. We will settle into a very cold pattern for the weekend. Wind chills will be below zero at times. A weak system could bring light snow Saturday night, perhaps up to 1".
Some changes have been made for the forecast early next week. A system on Monday into Tuesday will try to pull the arctic air back north, so it does not look anywhere as brutal for that period. This will mean a chance for snow or ice as well, but it's too early to know how much. Trends suggest the coldest air arrives during the second half of the week through next weekend. Eventually, we are likely to see at least a couple nights below zero.