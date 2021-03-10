Temperatures are very mild to get our Wednesday started, and today looks to be the warmest of the week. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70°, so be sure to get outside if you can! The biggest change from yesterday will be the winds. Expect sustained breezes of 15-25mph this afternoon, with gusts exceeding 30mph.
An isolated shower or two could develop tonight as the winds remain breezy. Temperatures will be exceptionally mild, only falling to the upper 50s to near 60°.
Rain showers will increase in coverage through the day Thursday. An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible, but there will be no severe weather. It will be another windy day as gusts reach up to 40mph.
The good news is that dry weather returns Friday. We should see some sunshine and cooler highs in the middle 50s.
Expect even cooler air this weekend as highs slip back into the 40s. Saturday looks dry with partly sunny skies. Sunday, some forecast models are suggesting a light rain/snow mix could develop toward the evening hours. We will keep the day dry, but that may change. A weakening storm system looks to bring a light wintry mix to the area Sunday night and Monday. Additional showers will remain possible through Tuesday.