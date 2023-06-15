LIMA, OH (WLIO) - In an effort to protect seniors, the Area Agency on Aging 3 held its annual Shred-a-Thon on Thursday.
It was a chance for anyone in the region to drop off personal documents to be destroyed on location. People could just drive through and drop off papers for a secured shred disposal.
"They shred everything right here on site. That way we can make sure we limit the possibilities of identity theft and people being taken advantage of because there's a lot of important information on documents that we don't want to get into the wrong hands," said Jolene Molaski, director of marketing & communications.
The agency was also handing out information about their services and programs available for area seniors and people with disabilities. You can learn more about the Area Agency on Aging 3 on their website.