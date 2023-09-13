Activate Allen County will be holding a Bike Rodeo at upcoming block party to teach kids safety

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Activate Allen County wants to make sure your child is safely riding their bike around this fall.
They will be part of the Central Lima Mercy Health Block Party this Saturday. Bikes will be checked to make sure tires and parts are good, and the kids will also learn bike safety signals. They ask you to make sure your child is prepared to ride when they attend.
"It's free for kids ages 5 to 12. Make sure you wear closed-toe shoes. Obviously, the appropriate clothing so you don't get stuck in the bicycle or anything. You want to make sure you bring a helmet if you have one. There are going to be some free helmets for the first 100 kiddos that show up," said Alissa Rutherford, Activate Allen County Bluffton graduate intern.
The bike rodeo will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the northwest parking lot at St. Rita's. The block party will be at the new Central Lima Neighborhood Association Reading Park across from St. Rita's near Maple Lane and North Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be "Walk with a Doc" at 10 a.m. starting at the Reading Park.