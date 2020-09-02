Activated Faith Community Challenge accepting applications

There is so much more to good health than just exercise and diet and 2 local agencies are making sure that individuals have a little faith in getting healthy.
Activate Allen County and the West Central Ohio Health Ministries are looking for local church and faith-based programs to participate in the “Activated Faith Community Challenge”. The challenge is to come up with programs and projects related to holistic approaches to health. Grants of 5-hundred dollars will be handed out to organizations that create programming that will make an impact on parishioner’s lives.
West Central Ohio Health Ministry Coordinator Nell Lester explains, “ We are asking area churches and faith-based organizations to participate in this challenge because I’m sure they have nice ideas of things they can do for healthier lifestyles in their church community.”
Applications can be found on Activate Allen County’s website (activateallencounty.com/activated-faith-community-challenge) and will be accepted through September 30th. Last year $7,000 was awarded to 13 groups.