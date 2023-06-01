Air conditioner donations are being sought for Lima elderly in need

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - During the summer months, seniors have a 75-80% higher risk of heat-related illnesses, according to a study conducted by Harvard Medicine.
Councilman Derry Glenn is seeking donations from the community to help elderly residents in Lima who do not have air conditioning. He is asking for monetary donations or air conditioner units for seniors aged 62 and older. Councilman Glenn and members of the community action plan have been using these donations for the past nine years to provide air conditioning to those who need it for health reasons but do not qualify for existing programs based on economic need.
"It's pretty hot out here, this month came real hot in May. Now, we're in June now. So, we have to have everyone show their hometown pride by donating air conditioners. I will pick them up, any time you want me to pick them up. Right now, we have 70 elderly people on the waiting list waiting for air conditioning right now. The list continues growing and growing so let's help them out. This is a good deed for everyone in Lima, it would make an elderly person happy," stated Derry Glenn, Lima City Councilman.
If you're interested in donating, learning more about, or volunteering for the Community Action Plan, visit the City of Lima's website. You can also contact Councilman Glenn at the phone number provided below.