ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a busy time of year for area farmers as they push to get that crop in the ground.
The Allen County Ag Extension Office says the northern parts of the county have seen more planting progress compared to areas south. The USDA report released earlier in the week shows anywhere from 10% to 20% of the state's corn and soybean crop is in the ground, while less than 5% of that seed has emerged. Although rain in late April slowed progress, farmers are not concerned as planting is moving along as it should up to this point.
"In terms of last year, we're pretty well about right on par with where we were. As we look at the 5-year average, we're not real far off that either, it's still early. The biggest thing for those that have those crops out right now is to keep scouting those fields and keep looking for maybe any disease or pests that might be moving in," said Nic Baumer, OSU Extension agriculture & natural resources educator.
Forecasters expect a drier pattern over the next couple of weeks and farmers are optimistic to get into the fields. Motorists should stay alert for large farm equipment on the roads as planting continues.