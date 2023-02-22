LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health heard feedback from area youth about where public streets and sidewalks could be improved.
The Bike and Pedestrian Task Force held an open meeting for anyone under the age of sixteen to share their thoughts about the areas they walk and ride their bikes, and what they would like to see changed or added. The goal of the group is to not only make Lima safer for pedestrians, but also to encourage physical activity by solving issues that might make people less likely to exercise in their area.
Public spaces are used by people of all ages, so the task force wants to offer kids an opportunity to give their opinions on future improvements too.
"A lot of what we do with the task force impacts the sidewalks and the roads, and impacts the youth who are using those facilities but the youth aren't able to have their voices be heard. And so this is an opportunity for kids to be involved and let us know what they think," says Bri Buzard, the coordinator of Creating Healthy Communities for Allen County Public Health.
Another Youth Bike and Pedestrian Task Force meeting will be held at the end of May. If you or your child have any suggestions, you can also email Buzard at bbuzard@allenhealthdept.org.