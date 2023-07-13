ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The need for foster parents is only growing in Allen County, and a meeting that will be held next week looks to change that.
On Thursday, July 20th, Allen County Children Services will be hosting a foster parent informational session in order to prepare potential foster parents with the knowledge they need to positively impact a child's life. The event is free and requires no sign-up, and those who are even slightly interested in becoming foster parents are encouraged to attend.
"They can learn about the whole process itself, what it entails to become a foster parent, and what it feels like to continue on being a foster parent, said Ann Jenkins, Special Services Supervisor. "We can talk about rules, we can answer questions anything that they want to know. This is just the first step to be able to answer any questions they have and see if this is something that will work for them."
The session will be held Thursday, July 20th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 123 West Spring Street in Lima, Ohio, inside the Allen County Children Service's offices. Anyone with questions can contact the agency at 419-227-8590.