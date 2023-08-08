LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They are the crown jewel in many spring gardens and they come in hundreds if not thousands of varieties.
It was all about the tulip today at the Allen County Master Gardeners Brown Bag Series. The flower comes in all colors and sizes and can be used in cut arrangements or just to color your lawn. The bulbs should be planted in the fall several weeks before the last heavy frost. One master gardener turned her love for tulips into a business as she grows thousands that she sells in bundles. Whether it's in bulk or just a few dozen she says tulips are fairly easy to grow.
"The same principles apply whether you're growing tulips for cut flowers, whether you're going them in your landscape. You need to make sure they have good drainage because tulips are very finicky. They don't like to rot and they will rot. But they need enough water so you kind of have to keep an eye on them. And they need a rich soil that's easy for them to get through," explained Pam Joseph, Allen County Master Gardener.
They also need a lot of sunshine. The Brown Bag Series continues next Tuesday when the focus will be on mums. The group meets at 12:15 p.m. under the gazebo in The Children's Garden, located at 620 West Market Street in Lima. The public is invited to attend.