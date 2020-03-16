The majority of Allen County Public Health resources are necessary to combat the COVID-19 Pandemic in Allen County. ACPH announced today that they will be offering limited public health services. “ACPH needs to focus all of our attention on responding to this pandemic,” said Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn, “we are evaluating our normal services on a case-by-case basis at this time to see what can be put on hold while the community is responding to COVID-19”.
The public is strongly encouraged to call before going to the health department, 419-228-4457, to ensure what services and alternatives are available. Individuals can also access the ACPH website, www.allencountypublichealth.org, for information. More details on ACPH services will be forthcoming as the pandemic response progresses.