ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's a decision that some grandparents make to keep their grandchildren with family.
September is Kinship Care Month and the Allen County Commissioners are acknowledging everything that grandparents and other family members do when becoming kinship care providers. Allen County Children Services reports that two-thirds of the children removed from their homes for safety concerns are placed with relatives. Relatives say it's a decision that made perfect sense to them.
"My husband and I had agreed that um, there was an incident and she was in the hospital. My husband and I talked about it and instead of putting the girls into a stranger's foster home we decided to ask them if we can take them for kinship care. And they so granted it and she's been with us ever since," explained Troisann Spees, who is raising granddaughter.
Allen County Children Services has 53 kinship providers with 90 children in their "Network for Life" program which assists relatives and kinship providers to care for the children.