The Ottawa Community came together for a First Communion - Style Show at St. Peter and Paul School. Girls smiled and twirled as they showed off the dresses from Always Blessed shop in Ottawa. They modeled close to 20 different styles of dresses for first communion.
This is the shop’s First Ever Communion Style Show. First Communion is only a couple months away and they thought it would be good for parents to know their options ahead of time.
“We have several mothers and daughters that would come in over the years and there were so many dresses that they were like look at this one and look at this one,” said Deb Barney, Always Blessed co-owner. “We thought well let’s give them a preview a head of time so when they come in the store they kind of know what they’re looking at.”
You can check out the dresses at always blessed on 225 E. Main St. in Ottawa.