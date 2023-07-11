LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System was recognized for the second year in a row for its first-rate treatment of stroke patients.
The hospital received the American Heart Association's "Stroke Gold Plus Award", which identifies hospitals that closely follow nationally-recognized, research-based guidelines when caring for stroke patients. With stroke being the fifth most common cause of death in the United States, early detection and treatment are crucial for improving recovery times and decreasing the risk of death or disability.
"It's the leading cause of morbidity, so that means that grandma drools. She may have to go to the nursing home. It can be terrible, and things that we can do are control our blood pressure, control our diet, exercise. Stroke is the number one cause of disability right now. It can be devastating for families, so we want to take care of our stroke patients, and we want to try to prevent them if we can," said Dr. Walter Elrod, Lima Memorial Health System.
Dr. Elrod said that the staff is extremely proud of the work that went into receiving the award.