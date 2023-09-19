LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Your home, your health, and your habits are the "Three Hs" that the Ohio Department of Health says seniors should pay the most attention to.
It was a packed house at the Area Agency on Aging 3 as they hosted a Fall Prevention Awareness Day and health fair. Falling is not a normal part of aging and most falls can be prevented. In Ohio, one in three adults over the age of 65 falls each year making it the leading cause of injury for seniors in the Buckeye state. Fall prevention efforts are a team effort and more than a dozen area agencies were on hand talking about physical activity, exercise, socialization, health testing, and home safety among other topics.
"We know that falls is a real problem, it's a shared concern, and this is probably one of the biggest turnouts we've had and we're very excited about that. You're not alone if you have a fear of falling and that's why we hold events like this," said Ashlin Toland, health education coordinator.
The Ohio Northern Mobile Health Clinic was on-site administering flu shots for those wanting them. To learn more about the services that the Area Agency on Aging 3 offers, call 419-222-7723.