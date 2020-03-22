The St. John and St. Rose parishes are now one of many other area churches who have decided to suspend regular service due to the coronavirus pandemic. But they're not letting that stop them from keeping people connected.
Live streaming church service on Sundays is just one of the ways the parishes are looking to keep people in engaged. This week they will also be sending out a mass mailing to their church members. They will receive information about services available to them and ways in which they can stay in touch.
Father David Ross says it was disappointing to not have regular service, but he believes this is a good time for unity.
“I think this crisis that we’re experiencing is indeed a turning point not only for Christians and for others of other faiths in our county, but it’s bringing us together to realize what’s really important and what’s really important is our faith, our family and our friends,” he said.
The churches will be live streaming until at least the first part of April. Father Ross hopes they will have the opportunity to open back up by Easter.