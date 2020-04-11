ArtSpace/Lima’s “TO-GO Art Bags” are becoming the thing to get during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
In the last three weeks, the number of bags being distributed has more than doubled. On Wednesday they passed out sidewalk chalk and ideas of what to draw. It didn’t take long for young artists to hit the concrete canvas. They started at noon with their new drive-through pickup behind ArtSpace on Cherry Alley and were out of more than 200 bags by 12:30 p.m. Parents getting the bags were happy to get them.
Brian Mears got some for his kids, “I think it’s great it gives my kids something to do where they can’t really go outside or go much of anywhere. It’s really nice that they offer this.”
Sierra Brooks also picked up some bags, “I got 2, for my niece and my son so they can be outside with something to do.”
ArtSpace says next Wednesday they will be handing out small terra cotta pots to paint and seeds to plant in them. They will start at noon behind the building at the back door on Cherry alley.