ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - Local artists from across the region displaying their work at Arts Place's 3rd annual ArtFest Juried Show.
Both adults children as young as five years old submitted pieces in any medium they chose for the summer show.
The exhibit opened on Sunday, just in time for the St. Marys Summerfest coming up this weekend. The show is always held around the time of the festival to encourage as many people as possible to come in and appreciate what local artists are capable of, and help them sell their work through the art center if they chose.
"It's kind of special because we don't have a lot of opportunities for culture in this area, and being able to bring out all of our local artists and see what they can accomplish, I think it's a wonderful thing," said Rachel Parker, the director of Arts Place.
All entries and winners in the show will be on display through September 8th.