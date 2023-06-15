LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima City councilman recognizes a Shawnee student for reaching the national spelling bee.
Derry Glenn presented Ope Balogun with an award to mark her accomplishments. Since the fourth grade, she has been really focused on becoming a better speller. This year, she won the regional competition to punch her ticket to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. While she didn't go as far as she wanted, Balogun is determined to make it back to the national stage. She enjoys studying for the spelling bee, because of everything she learns while doing it.
"Because you learn so much by spelling words, like you know more because you have to study them and you get smarter while you do it," says Balogun. "Next year, I want to go back there hopefully to win it all and after that, I want to be a doctor when I grow up."
Balogun will be going into the 8th grade when the next school year starts.