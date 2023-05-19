LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a trip to the fire department for Bath Elementary fifth graders who were celebrating the completion of their D.A.R.E. training. Nathan Kitchens tells us how the program taught students to make positive choices.
Fifth graders at Bath Elementary have learned some valuable life lessons that can help shape a positive future all thanks to the D.A.R.E. program.
"I have learned about drugs and how they really affect people. I learned about smoking is really bad and how to get away from situations when people try to ask you. I learned that it's really serious. It's not just a joke people have said," said Evie Wilkins, a student at Bath Elementary.
As a celebration for completing the program, students got to spend the day at Bath Township Fire Department. Students learned invaluable lessons like CPR training and how to save someone who is choking. Probably the biggest hit was the fire obstacle course. For just a moment, students got a sense of what it takes to be a firefighter and some of the tools they use every day.
"We pulled some ropes, drug some hoses, and we had a dummy we pulled across. We took a hose and sprayed out a fake fire on a house," added Wilkins.
Students also heard from the Allen County Department of Homeland Security and EMA to learn about the bomb squad and the unique tools at their disposal. All of these activities are set to reinforce their completion of D.A.R.E. training which is making a positive difference.
"Sometimes once you drive some things home and explain some things to them, you can see the look on their face. They are actually thinking about 'Wow, I can see how this works.' hopefully they'll start using it. I can only give them the tools. They have to make the decisions to use them," stated Ted Falke, Allen County Sheriff's deputy.
"I feel like kids should know that it's not a joke. You really don't want to get involved in that stuff," commented Wilkins.