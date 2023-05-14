BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The seniors of Bath High School gathered Sunday night to watch their time together.
Their parents organized the "Senior Sunset" after holding a sunrise breakfast for the class of 2023 at the beginning of this school year. The soon-to-be graduates enjoyed free food, cornhole, a slide show of memories from the past four years, and finally, the sunset.
Seniors came in their Bath gear, or could buy shirts that had photos of themselves from kindergarten on them for the event. As the students get ready to start their last week of school, they stopped to think about the unique place that many of them will soon be leaving behind.
"The smaller the community, I feel like, the stronger it is because the smaller the people the more combined together, they do stuff together as one big family," said senior Mitch Barr.
The close-knit community has also taught the students many important life lessons outside of the classroom.
"To not quit. I know a lot of people who have struggled around these parts but they've always kept going. So I've really picked up on that," said another senior, Emily Webb.
In the Bath spirit of helping others, the students also collected donations for their fellow student, Zack Carlson, who is recovering from an ATV accident, and decorated a Christmas tree to give to one of their teachers.