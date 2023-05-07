BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Bath Township residents can expect to see more signage of local businesses soon.
A new resolution has been passed in the township that will simplify the process that a local business would have to go through to put up signage promoting their product or service. The move was done in order to continue to grow the economy of the township. The resolution that was passed replaces the old one that dates back to 2012.
"Since 2012 there has been 19 variance requests for signage in Bath Township. Of those, all 19 were approved. So the board got together and we decided that maybe we were too restrictive if we are going to allow for additional signage that we should reflect that in our zoning resolution," explained Ken Meyer, zoning inspector.
"The resolution will be more business-friendly from a sign aspect. A lot of our signs had to get a variance be done. This will more or less eliminate that for most businesses unless it's an extremely large sign," stated Joe Patton, Bath Township Trustee.
Any businesses with questions on the new resolution are asked to call the Bath Township zoning office.