Building at Allen County Fairgrounds dedicated to Daryl Styer

A beloved member of the Allen County Fair staff will be forever honored at the fairgrounds.
Friday (08/20/2021), the Fire and EMS Building at the fair was dedicated to a longtime member of the team. Daryl Styer was the chief at Perry Township Fire Department and went out of his way every year to work at the fair. He passed away at the beginning of the year after serving the community for over 40 years. His colleagues say it was an honor to work by his side, and his family says dedicating the building in his name is a great way to remember his legacy.
"It's amazing to see how many people have turned out and to see how many lives he's touched. Not just his family but so many people in the community. It's an honor."
"Daryl was bigger than Perry Fire Department, so he knew everybody that there was in Allen County when it came to fire, EMS, police, you name it, Daryl couldn't go anywhere knowing a stranger. We felt this was the best place for it to be seen, and he was the Fire and EMS here at the Allen County Fair."
You'll be able to see the Allen County Fire Chief's Association building, along with the recognition of Styer, until Saturday, August 28th when the fair ends.