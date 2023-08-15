LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They are looking for adults that will give their time to help children have a voice in the court system.
They are known as "CASA" volunteers, Court Appointed Special Advocates that represent children from birth to 18 years of age involved in court hearings. The casa program is managed by crime victim services with children being referred from children services. The agency had to decline 69% of referred cases in the first half of 2023 due to the lack of "CASA" volunteers. Organizers say they are looking for more people to help make a difference in a child's life.
"And really making sure that we're representative of the kids we serve. And so, we want somebody that they can feel comfortable too. One of the most empowering things our volunteers do is to relate to the court the child's wishes. So not only what's best for them but what the child wants to see happen. Whether or not, if that's the end result it's really empowering for children to be able to tell the court through their confidant what they want to see happen for their own lives," explained Amy Wiechart-Bayliff, executive director of Crime Victim Services.
There will be an informational meeting Tuesday, September 12th at their office on North Main Street. You can choose to attend either the 11:30 am or the 6 p.m. meeting in person or by Zoom. Call "CASA" at .