LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 3,500 babies in the U.S. are lost due to co-sleeping bed-sharing.

Co-sleeping and bed-sharing are two related but distinct concepts. Bed-sharing involves sleeping in the same bed or on the same surface as your baby, while co-sleeping simply means sleeping close to your baby, either in the same bed or nearby. However, it is not advisable to sleep too close or share a bed with your baby as it can significantly increase the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Doctors usually advise that parents room-share with their baby for a minimum of 6 months to lower the chances of SIDS. However, it's essential to speak with your baby's healthcare provider to understand their specific needs.

