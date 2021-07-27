Changes are being made to severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens has more on how these changes will promote immediate action when storms strike.
Wireless emergency alerts are short messages designed to deliver critical warning information to keep the public safe. Currently, the alert is only activated for a flash flood or tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service. However, starting August 2nd, the alert will also be triggered for a severe thunderstorm warning that is deemed destructive.
The idea here is not all severe storms are the same, and the National Weather Service has developed three new damage threat categories for severe thunderstorm warnings. These threat levels will help distinguish between low and high-impact storms.
To reach the destructive category, winds have to reach 80 mph or hail up to baseball size. It is only for the destructive storms that the wireless emergency alert will be triggered. The goal of these changes is to improve communication with the public to promote immediate action.
"Essentially, it's all just to try and make sure that the statements we do put in our warnings are making it to our public are easily understandable. We're trying to just narrow in on the right verbiage so that it's an almost instantaneous reaction to get our public to do what they need to do," explained Chris Roller, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Destructive storms only comprise 10% of storms nationwide per year but unleash winds comparable to a tornado.
"The thing with the strong larger-scale systems that can really bring these types of wind in there is it's a larger, wider area that can provide that damage and the stronger winds that the lower-level tornadoes can," added Chris Roller.
The National Weather Service says when a storm reaches the destructive level, it should be treated the same way as tornado warnings. These changes will better communicate what plan of action to take when a severe storm strikes.