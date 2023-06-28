Chief of Lima Fire Department offers important advice for those shooting off fireworks this upcoming holiday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They're the ones that get called when fireworks go bad and they want you to know the dos and don'ts of using them.
Lima Fire Chief Andy Heffner says that fireworks are essentially a bomb without shrapnel. They have responded to calls of hand injuries, burns, and fires, along with other incidents due to misuse of the pyrotechnics. He says to make sure you pay attention to your surroundings if using fireworks around the Independence Day holiday.
"If you are shooting fireworks off you need a 150-foot perimeter, shooting them into the air. That includes buildings. So it's should only the person shooting the fireworks and somebody assisting. Anybody else is not allowed to be in that perimeter. That includes buildings, animals, and anything within that is not allowed. If you have ground effects you need 50 feet as a perimeter for you. Make sure when you use fireworks you're sober. As we said, if you have to say hold my beer, you're not allowed to shoot off fireworks," said Chief Andy Hefner, Lima Fire Department.
Ohio state law allows fireworks to only be used for specified holidays including July 3rd, 4th and 5th.