Children's book donated to kindergarteners in honor of teacher Jenny Wandell

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local family is putting new books in the hands of Lima kindergarteners to honor the legacy of a former educator.
The family of Jenny Wandell donated children's author Susan Levine's book "Jenny's First Catch" to every kindergartener in the Lima City Schools District. Jenny Wandell was educated by Lima City Schools, and then went on to be a kindergarten teacher in Michigan. Wandell's siblings say it was her mission to put books in the hands of every kindergartener in her school. The children's author traveled alongside the family to read the book and hand a copy to every kindergarten student.
"It's just wonderful. I'm thrilled to share the story of Jenny with the children. It's even more special because I do know the family. Jenny was obviously a wonderful person that really valued education and reading," said Susan Levine, children's author.
"This was just a nice way to extend not only her legacy but to honor her memory in providing books in the district where she got her start," stated Sally Windle, sister of Jenny Wandell.
The book "Jenny's First Catch" teaches children about many types of birds with a message about being true to themselves. The family says they will continue this tradition each year to keep their sister's dream alive.