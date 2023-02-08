LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima making some changes to meet the request of residents facing code violations.
Homeowners used to have a 15-day time frame to appeal property maintenance code violations. The city received complaints that it was not enough time for residents to take action and has decided to extend that time frame to 45 days to improve the process.
"Now we're allowing a 45-day appeal period and their appeal will be heard by the Board of Appeals. We're trying to make the process more fair to our residents. People have complained to us so we are doing our best to make the process as fair and equitable as possible," stated Andria Perkins, director of housing and neighborhoods.
You can contact the Department of Housing and Neighborhoods at 419-221-5146 for more information.