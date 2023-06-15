LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new workforce development program from the City of Lima is giving youth a sneak peek at their potential career field.
GenNext is a program that looks for individuals ages 16 to 24 who are residents of the City of Lima and do not have a post-secondary degree. The program then listens to each intern and asks them what specifically they want to do in their internship.
“We felt like it gave them to see and experience their career hands-on, learn more about it, and see if that is something that truly does interest them," said Amber Martin, City of Lima's Workforce and Small Business Development Coordinator.
One of those students is Khalil Horton, who has always had an interest in maintenance when it comes to greenery and reservoirs.
"I’ve learned a lot of things like how they take care of things in the reservoir and how they weed all the stuff, and whenever it rains, something happens," said Horton.
Another intern is Keonte Newell -- who has always had an interest when it comes to architecture, building, and the overall maintenance of structures.
"I wanted to do architecture and this is in the field of that. When I was younger I played with Legos a lot, and I have kind of watched the TV shows, and fix it up,” said Newell.
Other interns in the programs have been placed in a variety of fields, such as marketing, medical, roofing, and business.