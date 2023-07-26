LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is looking for a fresh new look as many revitalization projects are in full swing.
City officials are asking the public to participate in a short survey and pick their favorite image for the city's new logo. They say with all the activity happening downtown and throughout the city that it's time to get a refresh on the logo. There are six images to choose from and you can go to the city's website or Facebook page to make your choice.
"We had submissions from graphic designers and then our communications team helped to narrow some of that down here within the city. Now we're looking for the final selection to be made by our community members," explained Jessica Begonia, public information officer for the City of Lima.
You have until Monday, July 31, 2023, to make your choice and they will unveil the winning logo at next week's mayor's conference. You can find the City of Lima's Logo Survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSftoHNp8BIpbngdjz1QMZlFcb7dj7AnqQ8ctarjxpqZttaYkg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR3Cwp_mdddNY_5w_fXpDNuhZk_rDkY5HhrkvbV6N0Ha7zwV0PFomxu5cC4