LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima announcing its dumpster locations for the second week of the Mayor's Spring Clean Up.

Saturday's dumpster locations will be in Faurot Park across from the volleyball courts, Forest Park United Methodist Church, and at the Street Department at 900 South Collett Street.

If you have tires and brush, those items will only be collected at the Collett Street location. You can not throw away items like propane tanks, batteries, aerosol cans, and appliances at any of the dumpster sites. The clean-up runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

