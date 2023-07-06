LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's the first of what the City of Lima hopes becomes the many as a new program is now underway.
It only took a few minutes for an old garage to come down in Lima's north end Thursday morning. The homeowners heard about the city's "Better Together Plan" and signed up for the program to get rid of the dilapidated structure. The City of Lima has set aside 1.5 million dollars to make a dent in the number of abandoned, uninhabitable, and unused structures in town. City officials encourage property owners to take advantage of the Better Together Plan.
"Our Lima residents can go on to the City of Lima's website to find our voluntary demolition program application. It's also going to be available on our social media sites," said Jessica Begonia, public information officer for the City of Lima.
Begonia says there is an application fee and a title search fee that property owners must pay several hundred dollars, but the program will save them thousands of dollars in demolition costs.