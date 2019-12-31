When Harold Kirchner and tom brown opened the brown supply company business back in 1955 they didn't know what to expect.
They started off by delivering a few cleaning products out of Kirchner's garage. Shortly after they moved into the building that now houses Thai Jasmine on Pine Street. In 1958 they grew their inventory and moved into their current location on 2455 cable court.
“We expanded real good over the last several years and products, we carried good products and hired good salesmen,” said Kirchner.
On New Year’s Eve Kirchner's family, and colleagues gathered at the supply store to celebrate his retirement. Those who know him say he's not only a great relative, but also a great employee.
“Hardworker- always has been,” said Sally Longworth, Kirchner’s daughter. “He’s always been dedicated up here. He made sure to provide for the family and took care of us.”
“Harold was always consistent,” said Paul Yingst, the Brown Supply Company General Manager. “He never surprised you. You knew what was going to happen. He just did a really good job at keeping everything running at an even keel.”
Although Kirchner initially retired back in 1992, he has always found a way back to his business. But this time he says he's ready to slow things down.
“I probably would have continued on but I felt that at my age it was time,” said Kirchner. “I’m 90 so I figured it was time to retire.”
Now that he's officially retired Kirchner says he looks forward to completing some house projects.