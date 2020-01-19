A Columbus Grove home is now a total loss after a house fire earlier Sunday morning. The Columbus Grove fire department was dispatched to 605 W Sycamore Street around 2:45 a.m..The fire traveled through the whole home burning down parts of the right side of the house.
No one was home at the time of the fire. American Red Cross is looking to help the family as they recover from the lost. The fire department thinks the fire could have been caused from a wood burner. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.