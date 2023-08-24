BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - A Bluffton business is once again expanding and staying in Allen County.
Thursday, commissioners approved the final step for a 60% tax abatement for 10 years for a 30-thousand-square-foot expansion at Diamond Manufacturing. The company manufactures racks for the transportation of car parts and they also provide warehouse space for other vendors. This addition will provide more storage space for everyone which will hopefully increase production.
"So, every year we try to do something. If it's not building it's buying equipment. So, we're always trying to grow. If you can't grow you need to stop and we're not going to do that. We want to keep going. Our employees, we try and do something for them every year too. Instead of taking away benefits we try and add something new every time," explained Tammy Gladwell, vice president of Diamond Manufacturing.
The warehouse expansion will create 3 additional positions bringing them to 65. They hope to break ground later this year with completion by the end of the year.