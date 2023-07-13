Commissioners approve financing for new site of Allen County administration building

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Commissioners approve the next step for a new administrative building in downtown Lima.
After approving the purchase of the property on the corner of North Main and North Street, commissioners have approved the financing not to exceed $830,000. They now can move forward with the project.
"So what this allows us to do now is move forward with phase one and phase two of the project. And get more of the detailed description of what the building could look like and where it will sit on the property," said Brian Winegardner, Allen County Commissioner.
A design review is planned by the end of the month, pre-construction meetings are scheduled for May of 2024, completion of construction is planned for December of 2025, and move-in is expected by March 2026. The new building is being funded with dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.