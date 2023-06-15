ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Only 1 in 14 elder abuse cases are reported and the Allen County Adult Protective Services want to change that number.
Allen County Commissioners dedicating June 15th to the Awareness of Elder Abuse and are recognizing the efforts of the "APS". The department is under the Department of Job and Family Services and is entrusted with investigating and evaluating suspected elder abuse. They also connect seniors with the services available for their care and support needs.
"We serve as sort of a hub and spoke model here at adult protective services. Basically, we don't want to recreate the wheel, we're not going to duplicate services so whether it's Area Agency on Aging, Council on Aging, or any of our assisted living facilities you're going to make sure if that service exists we're plugging them into there. We definitely will step up and provide services as they do come up," explained Jacob Larger, director of Adult Protective Services.
If you suspect elder abuse, contact Adult Protective Services. The agency will also be having a senior resource fair on June 28th from 10 a.m. to noon at Allen County Job and Family Services located at 951 Commerce Pkwy, Lima, OH 45804.