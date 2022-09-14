Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Small Business Equity Award winner.

He has been cutting hair since he was a teenager and is now the owner of Divine Hair Salon on West Elm Street. Frank Fisher is more than just a hairstylist as he has garnered a devoted clientele. He is a friend, a confidant, and most of all a mentor to many he knows. He encourages individuals that are thinking of opening a business to make a plan and take action. Fisher takes the role of mentor as a privilege.

