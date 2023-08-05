The Half Pint, a smaller M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank variant, is produced in Lima, Ohio. Operation Half Pint is a group that aims to support the diligent workers at JSMC who produce the world's finest battle tanks and those who defend our freedom. To encourage military support, they are recognized for showcasing their tanks at public events, such as car shows and parades. At 9 AM today, the operation hosted a 5k race at Faurot Park to raise money for new equipment and to advance their mission.
"This year, we're basically running this race to raise some money. We have a $30,000 trailer that we purchased in order to haul Hald Pint to those events. That's going to help cover the cost of that. The runners love it, (and) this is a lot of enthusiasm. A lot of local 5k, you know, they're running for non-profits as well. But this one specifically is with tanks, so I think we stand out, and a lot of people enjoy it." explained Melissa Amstutz, Race Director.
Awards were presented to the top three finishers in each age group and the individual with the best patriotic outfit. Additionally, all participants received a complimentary t-shirt and medal.