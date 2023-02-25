LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Over a dozen Students from 13 different schools participated in the 34th Annual Allen County Spelling Bee. This year's competition was exceptional, as many contestants left the crowd in awe of their spelling capabilities.
"This is the best group of spellers that I’ve seen. I think this my sixth year coordinating this event and I was getting worried that we were going to run out of words. We always pick the words out prior to the spelling bee and they were just doing so well. Normally we see kids get out in the first round and I don’t think anyone got out until round five today so this was the longest event we’ve had." said Shannon Bowers, Allen County Spelling Bee Coordinator and Judge.
A total of 13 elementary and middle school students competed in the spelling bee at the Ohio State University Lima campus. All 13 participants were 2023 spelling bee winners from their respective schools in Allen County. Throughout the competition, students were asked to spell words such as pennant, ruthfully, writhing, buzzard, and paramedic. Spelling words like these were no problem for one eighth-grade student who, after nine rounds, took home the first-place trophy. "I knew I had the capability to win and I prepared almost everyday, like reading over the words and spelling them with my mom and stuff. I would like to thank my mom and my English teacher Mrs. Keller." comments Dominic Mckee, Allen County Spelling Bee Champion. The St. Rose student says for as long as he can remember, he's always taken a particular interest in knowing how to spell. McKee recalls many memories of his mom teaching him to spell different words while sitting at their kitchen table.
Following his win, four students returned back up to the stage as they competed for the runner-up spot. The four of them battled it out for a full round of words before 7th grader Opemipo Balogun claimed the runner-up spot.
"I felt nervous but happy when I won." explains Balogun. The Shawnee student had previously been eliminated by the word pennant and already had learned to spell it by the time she was asked how she felt competing in the spelling bee. "I didn’t expect like some of the words to be this easy, like I practiced some of the harder words a lot. I should keep trying harder and that when I do I’ll get good rewards." she continued.
Now that the competition is over, the finalist will have the opportunity to compete in the Lima news regional bee in March.