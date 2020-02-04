When it comes to the residential real estate market, there are buyers’ markets where prices are falling; there are sellers’ markets where prices are rising; and there are markets in equilibrium where there isn’t much of an advantage to buyers or sellers.
Then, there is the real estate market in Van Wert, Allen and Putnam counties. It’s both a buyers’ and sellers’ market, says Lynn Miller, broker at At Home Realty in Delphos. Prices are up but interest rates are down.
That’s good to know if you’re considering becoming a buyer or a seller this year. Miller says the process of purchasing a home has changed dramatically over the last few years. Here are five things to keep in mind:
1. It’s a Great Time to Sell
Real estate in Delphos, Spencerville, Ottoville, Van Wert, Middle Point, Fort Jennings and surrounding towns is generally pretty inexpensive relative to the rest of the country. The median home price of $116,000 is less than half the national median of $243,000. The good news for sellers is that homes around Delphos are expected to rise another five percent in 2020, as inventory remains tight.
2. It’s a Good Time to Buy, Too
Prices are rising but interest rates are falling. Economists expect today’s historically low mortgage rates to dip even lower to the 3.5%-3.6% range. That can offset the increased cost of the house and provide buyers with lower payments over the life of the mortgage.
3. Know What Millennials Want
Today’s first-time or second-time homebuyer is likely a Millennial – generally considered those born between 1982 and 1996. Millennials are 24-38 this year and they aren’t as hung up on square footage as previous generations. Instead, says Miller, they are scouring your house for perks – a laundry room, patio, garage, walk-in pantry and walk-in closet. Millennials especially like hardwood floors, says Miller. “I’ve seen prospective buyers pulling up the corners of carpet to see if there is hardwood floor underneath,” she says. “If you’re not removing the carpet when you’re selling, at least let buyers know there is hardwood underneath.”
Sellers should also consider re-painting in bright colors and replacing fixtures and hardware in the house. These tend to carry added weight with Millennials.
4. Buyers Need to Get Pre-Approved for a Mortgage
It’s always a good idea to get pre-approved for a mortgage, but especially so in a market with limited inventory. Getting pre-approved means a lender has vetted your finances and offered you a loan with a set interest rate. Sellers know that a sale to a pre-approved buyer can happen quickly. Many sellers won’t even consider buyers who aren’t pre-approved.
Miller offers this caution: pre-qualified is not the same as pre-approved and doesn’t carry much weight. Get pre-approved.
5. For Sale By Owner Doesn’t Work Well Anymore
In the old days, you could stick a sign in your front yard, put an ad in the newspaper and sell your house. Today, buyers search online for homes and educate themselves like never before. Sellers need real estate agents to conduct market analysis, properly price the house, market it and close the sale. At Home Realty posts videos of their homes for sale online and on social media, giving their clients an edge.
At Home Realty is a full-service real estate company specializing in the tri-county area. They believe the best customer is an informed customer, and like to say that they aren’t satisfied until you feel at home. Contact them at 419-695-SOLD or visit AtHomeRealtyllc.net.