Maybe you are a current Rhodes State student trying to get a head start on a busy fall semester. Maybe you’re a student at another school looking for a course you want to retake. Maybe you’re a returning student looking to earn a certificate in medical coding, cybersecurity, or another field to enhance your employment options.
You can benefit from the summer session at Rhodes State College, which is currently registering students for classes that run 8 or 10 weeks. Students who currently attend a university and plan to transfer can receive one free textbook for registering for at least a three semester hour course.
The summer semester at Rhodes State starts June 1. The eight-week term ends July 24, with finals July 27-31. The 10-week term ends August 7, with finals August 10-14.
Making Guest Students Feel at Home
Guest students, those who typically attend another college, comprised about 10% of Rhodes State students last summer. This year, Rhodes is offering a free textbook for one three-credit hour course and a new portal where guest students can register and have a complimentary transcript sent back to their college or university.
There are several reasons students from other schools choose to attend Rhodes State during the summer. “Maybe they were closed out of a class at their university because it filled up before they registered for that particular class. Maybe it wasn't offered in the right semester and they couldn’t fit it in,” says Chad Teman, Admissions Director at Rhodes State. “So they come to us in the summer to get that course to keep on track to graduation, or maybe to bump up themselves for on time graduation.”
The free textbook program adds another financial incentive at a school where tuition of $180 per semester hour is, on average, 58% less expensive than area colleges and universities. Rhodes State also features a full spectrum of scholarships and financial aid.
“Being a state institution, Rhodes State understands that we're here to serve our community and that cost is always going to be one of those issues,” Teman says. “That cost savings — at the same quality level they're going to get anywhere else, and the same results that they're going to get anywhere else — is certainly one of our main selling points for students and families. Especially in the situation we’re in now with many people being unemployed, we have a full service financial aid office that will assist students in finding federal grants and finding dollars available throughout the community, along with a very robust scholarship program.”
Staying Engaged While Studying Online
For regular Rhodes State students, the summer program provides an opportunity to get ahead or to catch up. Summer also offers non-traditional students another chance to pursue short-term certificate programs in an array of fields including Real Estate or American Sign Language, widening their career opportunities and possibly increasing their earning potential.
Typically, about 25% of classes at Rhodes State are conducted online. That changed midway through the recent spring semester when classes were moved fully online to protect the safety of both students and faculty during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re using Zoom and Microsoft Teams and a variety of other platforms that allow us to still have that interaction with a student, and it's gone pretty well,” Teman said. “I would say our adaptability in such a short period of time is pretty impressive. I give credit to our faculty for making sure that students remain engaged and know that Rhodes State is here to help them out through their educational process.”
Interested in registering for summer classes at Rhodes State College, or learning more about what the college has to offer? Contact the admissions office at (419) 995-8320 or enroll@RhodesState.edu or visit their website at RhodesState.edu.