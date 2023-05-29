Today, the Lima Veterans of Foreign Wars and city officials held a wreath-laying ceremony to honor soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedom.
The event was attended by various organizations, including the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Daughters of the American Revolution, as well as families of the fallen soldiers. Wreaths were laid at the casket representing those who lost their lives in service. It was a time to pay tribute to the brave men and women who fought for our country and to show gratitude for their sacrifice. Veterans and families honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedom.
"Memorial Day is exceptionally important to me personally, given I lost four of my comrades out of my own unit in Iraq. Every day as I get older, I see that we're losing the knowledge and importance of what Memorial Day is all about. As a veteran and as all Americans, we have an obligation to our future generations that they understand, specifically, what it's about and the symbolism for it. Especially our Gold Star families who have sacrificed for everything." said veteran, Paul Alan Joseph.
Gold star families are individuals such as spouses, children, parents, siblings, or others who have lost a loved one in service to our nation. They play a crucial role in our country's military community and history. They commemorate the life of their deceased family members on occasions like Memorial Day.